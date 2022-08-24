Teens, 16 and 17, shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were shot in the legs in East Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Bond Street. They found the victims, boys aged 16 and 17, at Chase Street and Broadway.

The teens were hospitalized with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.