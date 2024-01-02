Teenagers accused of carjacking food delivery driver on New Year's Day

BALTIMORE -- Two teens were arrested for allegedly carjacking a food delivery driver in the afternoon on New Year's Day.

The suspects – 16 and 17 years old -- were arrested Monday night in Baltimore City, just over the county line.

Police said the teens are being charged as adults.

"I heard a little bit of a scuffle, some noises, and then I heard that there was a gun involved," said Atlantis W., a neighbor.

Police said the Uber Eats driver was finishing a delivery in his white Hyundai around 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of Westwood Avenue. The teens pulled up behind the car and one of them got out with a gun and carjacked the driver.

"I literally came outside and there were three cop cars loaded up here," Atlantis said.

Baltimore County Police are investigating whether the teens stole the car they used in the carjacking.

Officers later found it after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Belair Road near the Baltimore City line. The ignition had been popped.

The teens were arrested about four miles away in the 2100 block of Erdman Avenue.

"I think this is a perfect example of the quality of work that they do and how quickly they're often able to apprehend these suspects," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Lepola-Stewart.

Baltimore County, like so many other areas across the country, is seeing a slight increase in carjackings.

In 2023, there were 121, compared to 103 in 2022.

And they're seeing more teens involved.

Just last month, we reported on another carjacking where four people, including three minors, were arrested.

"Before you invest into your home, you really try to do all your research, different things like that just to make sure your kids and family is protected and safe, and literally nowhere is safe," Atlantis said.

Baltimore County Police said the delivery driver was not hurt in this incident.

They remind all drivers to never their their cars running while they're not in them and to stay vigilant.