Young male found shot in West Baltimore pronounced dead, police say

A juvenile male has been pronounced dead after being found shot in West Baltimore on Friday night, police say.

Units responded to a home at the 1400 block of West Old Coldspring Lane at 6:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male inside the home unconscious, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was unresponsive at the scene and was later taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.