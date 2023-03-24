Watch CBS News
Teenager arrested for allegedly attempting to kill two men in Baltimore's Upton area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people in the McCulloh Homes area in early March, according to authorities.

Investigators arrested the teenager in the 1400 block of Orleans Street on March 24, police said.

They believe the teen shot a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man in the 500 block of Dolphin Street on March 2, according to authorities.

The teenage suspect is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:00 PM

