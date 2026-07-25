Teenage woman dies after stabbing in Southwest Baltimore

A 19-year-old woman died after being stabbed on Saturday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Officials say they responded to the 3200 block of W. Baltimore Street for a stabbing at 8:00 p.m.

When units arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound and transported her to Shock Trauma. She was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information was released.

Baltimore homicide detectives are leading an investigation and ask anyone with information relating to the stabbing to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.