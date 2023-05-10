Teenage girl shot in Southeast Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded to an area hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found the girl suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have not been able to determine where the shooting happened, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.