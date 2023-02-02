Teen shot near Morgan State University on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy was shot near Morgan State University on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeastern part of the city learned of the shooting after the teenager showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for his gunshot injuries, police said.

The teen had non-life-threatening injuries to one of his hands and one of his legs, according to authorities.

Investigators learned that the teen had been in the rear of the 1600 block of Argonne Avenue when he was approached by a male with a gun, police said.

That person shot him, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.