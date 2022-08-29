Watch CBS News
Teen shot in Lansdowne over the weekend, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded at 7:25 p.m. to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle, where they found the teen shot. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020

August 29, 2022

