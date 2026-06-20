Baltimore Police investigating collision that killed teen riding scooter

A 19-year-old died while riding a scooter in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers say they responded to the 1700 block of N. Washington Street at 2:30 p.m. after being notified of a vehicle crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they witnessed the scooter and an SUV involved in the accident.

The young man, who was operating the scooter, was taken to a nearby hospital, but despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the accident, police said.

Police say Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Baltimore Police urge anyone who has information related to the crash to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.