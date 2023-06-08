Teen charged as adult in shooting of woman in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the Wednesday shooting of a woman in Aberdeen, police said Thursday.

Investigators said the boy tried to shoot a second woman, but she was uninjured.

The suspect, who will not be identified due to his age, is charged with multiple counts of attempted first- and second-degree Murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons violations.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a shooting, where they found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore, where police say she's listed in critical condition.

The suspect was caught after he fled on foot to the unit block of Valley Bottom Road, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Shoffstall at (410) 272-2121.