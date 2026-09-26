Teen arrested in shooting that injured teen at Prince George's Community College

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another teen on Thursday at the Largo campus of Prince George's Community College.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, said a statement issued by the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). He was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree attempted murder and related charges, the PGPD said.

The individual shot on the Largo campus is a 15-year-old male. The injuries he sustained in the incident are considered non-life-threatening and he has been released from the hospital, the statement said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the two teenagers had been involved in a dispute earlier in the day that led to the shooting.

The suspect was located and arrested Friday evening by the PGPD's Fugitive Unit, which is part of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the PGPD said.

The PGPD said the incident began at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, when officers were notified that a teenage male had walked into a medical center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

At around noon, officers responded to the campus of PGCC to investigate a reported shooting. Police confirmed the teen had been shot and injured on the Largo campus.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, PGPD Chief George Nader said, "We do believe that this shooting was targeted. It was not random."

Nader said lockdowns were put in place at both PGCC and nearby Largo High School, "due to the proximity of the schools to ensure that the students were safe." However, he added that the incident never presented a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the PGPD's Gun Crimes Unit at 301-772-8960.