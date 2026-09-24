Shooting at Prince George's Community College Largo Campus injures teen

A shooting on Thursday at the Largo campus of Prince George's Community College (PGCC) injured a teen who walked into a hospital to be treated.

The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said in a statement the incident began at around 11:40 a.m. That is when officers were notified that a teenage male had walked into a medical center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

At around noon, officers responded to the campus of PGCC for a reported shooting. Police confirmed that the teen had been shot and injured on the campus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Largo High School has been placed on lockdown. PGCC was briefly placed on a lockdown which has since been lifted," the PGPD statement said. "There is no known threat to the community at this time. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."