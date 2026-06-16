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2 teachers injured after assault involving student at Harford County elementary school

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

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Two teachers were injured after an assault involving a student during dismissal at a Harford County elementary school on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Roye-Williams Elementary School in Havre De Grace for reports of an assault between a student and two teachers, which resulted in the teachers suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the student was quickly detained by deputies and school personnel. 

No students were injured.

Roye-Williams Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown and dismissal was delayed because of the incident.

 School officials said there will be additional counseling services for students on Wednesday.

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