2 teachers injured after assault involving student at Harford County elementary school

Two teachers were injured after an assault involving a student during dismissal at a Harford County elementary school on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Roye-Williams Elementary School in Havre De Grace for reports of an assault between a student and two teachers, which resulted in the teachers suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the student was quickly detained by deputies and school personnel.

No students were injured.

Roye-Williams Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown and dismissal was delayed because of the incident.

School officials said there will be additional counseling services for students on Wednesday.