Code Red: Tips for Taylor Swift's Philadelphia takeover at the Linc

By Emily Grassi, Stephanie Ballesteros, Taleisha Newbill

Taylor Swift in Philadelphia: Preps underway at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift in Philadelphia: Preps underway at Lincoln Financial Field 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Taylor Swift takeover at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend! The Berks County native and superstar is returning to Philadelphia as part of her The Eras Tour. 

Each night will be a three-hour extraordinaire showcasing her impressive discography. Everything from her four new albums released throughout the pandemic to her freshly re-released albums "Red" and "Fearless." (Friendly reminder her album "Speak Now" will be re-released this July!)

The Linc has been preparing for the long-awaited concert weekend all week.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Las Vegas, NV
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 24: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Ethan Miller/TAS23

Show break down

  • Swift will grace Lincoln Financial Field Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. Each show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where and when to find tour merch

Getting to the Linc

For those driving

  • $35 per car (cashless).

For those taking transit

  • Officials at the Linc say the quickest way to get to the stadium is to take the SEPTA Broad Street Subway Line to Pattison Avenue.

Bag policy

  • Bags that are clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12" are allowed.
  • Small clutch bags no bigger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are allowed.

Eating/drinking

Pregaming

Fans recently met Taylor in the pouring rain in Nashville, Tennessee.

The concert comes after controversy swirled around how Ticketmaster handled the sale of her tickets.

Taylor recently released four new songs to celebrate the kick-off of The Eras Tour.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 5:27 PM

