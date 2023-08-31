Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to Cinemark movie theatres

BALTIMORE -- Taylor Swift is coming to the big screens, with the debut of a concert film, The Eras Tour.

The two hour and forty minute production will provide an immersive experience of The Eras Tour to viewers in all U.S. Cinemark theaters.

Show times are on the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5

Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com.