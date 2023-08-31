Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to Cinemark movie theatres

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday morning news roundup: August 31, 2023
Your Thursday morning news roundup: August 31, 2023 02:30

BALTIMORE -- Taylor Swift is coming to the big screens, with the debut of a concert film, The Eras Tour.

The two hour and forty minute production will provide an immersive experience of The Eras Tour to viewers in all U.S. Cinemark theaters. 

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Official Trailer by Taylor Swift on YouTube

Show times are on the following dates:

  • Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22
  • Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29
  • Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5

Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com.

