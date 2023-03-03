Tarke scores 18, Coppin State knocks off Morgan State 77-65
BALTIMORE (AP) — Nendah Tarke scored 18 points as Coppin State beat Morgan State 77-65 on Thursday night.
Tarke had five rebounds for the Eagles (9-22, 4-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mike Hood scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance), and added three steals. Kam'Ron Cunningham was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, and he had eight assists.
Isaiah Burke led the way for the Bears (15-15, 8-7) with 20 points and two steals. Kameron Hobbs added 12 points for Morgan State.
