Talkin' playoffs: Ravens have 10 scenarios to clinch a postseason berth this weekend

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have several scenarios that would clinch them a playoff berth this weekend.

The Ravens (9-5) host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Here's the scenario for the Ravens to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16:

BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win