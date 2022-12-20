Watch CBS News
Sports

Talkin' playoffs: Ravens have 10 scenarios to clinch a postseason berth this weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have several scenarios that would clinch them a playoff berth this weekend.

The Ravens (9-5) host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Here's the scenario for the Ravens to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16:

  1. BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  2. BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
  3. BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
  4. BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR
  5. BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR
  6. BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR
  7. BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR
  8. BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
  9. BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR
  10. NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 12:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.