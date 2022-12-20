Talkin' playoffs: Ravens have 10 scenarios to clinch a postseason berth this weekend
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have several scenarios that would clinch them a playoff berth this weekend.
The Ravens (9-5) host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
Here's the scenario for the Ravens to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16:
- BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
- BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
- BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
- BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR
- BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR
- BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR
- BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR
- BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
- BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR
- NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win
