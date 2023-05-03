Take a tour for the Charm City's best slices of pizza

BALTIMOR - Bob Hanlon started "Bob's Pizza Tour" in 2019 while living in New York City.

"I started the pizza tour on Airbnb experiences as a way to get myself out of the apartment on the weekends, meet some cool people, eat some pizza, and just walk around the neighborhood," Hanlon said.

Hanlon takes you on a walking tour of a Baltimore neighborhood, stopping at three different restaurants.

"I think Baltimore has a thriving restaurant scene that probably doesn't get as much credit as it should," he said. "So I'm excited via a slice of Baltimore to take people around to the best pizza shops all around the Charm City."

Paulie Gee's owner Kelly Beckham agrees Baltimore does not get enough recognition when it comes to east coast pizza cities.

"A lot of the places that he goes to are pizzerias I admire, that I like to visit," Beckham said. "So I think it's kind of fun to develop this interconnected spider web of pizzerias that he's taking his tour to. And hopefully some people that don't know about, not just myself but the colleagues I have in the industry that I like in the city, are exposed to them, and start going to local pizzerias more often. "

During a tour you discuss toppings, different types of pizza, and how to tell if a pizza is well cooked.

Hanlon hosts these tours in several neighborhoods, including Hampden, South Baltimore, Harbor East and Patterson Park.

"We don't really have anything like this in Baltimore," said Drew Trocchia. "And pizza is a social fun thing to do with friends and family. Really looking forward to doing some tours in the spring time when it gets nice, and exploring the city through pizza."

Hanlon's Instagram is filled with mouth-watering photos and videos, and it now has more than 40,000 followers.

His tours cost $60 per person. He also hosts private events for companies or birthday parties.

"There's a lot of different styles of pizza in Baltimore," Hanlon said. "And I'm very excited with the tours to take people to places they haven't been to yet. And to think about pizza in ways they might not have thought of before."

If you're interested in a pizza tour, here is a link to his website.