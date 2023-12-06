Tabbs' 38 lead Morgan State past UMBC 92-80

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs' 38 points led Morgan State over UMBC 92-80 on Wednesday night.

Tabbs was 13 of 21 shooting, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bears (3-8). Will Thomas scored 23 points while shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Allen Udemadu shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 12 rebounds. The Bears snapped a seven-game skid.

Dion Brown led the Retrievers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. UMBC also got 13 points from Marcus Banks. Bryce Johnson also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Morgan State hosts Virginia-Lynchburg and UMBC squares off against Towson at home.