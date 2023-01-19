Watch CBS News
Suspicious death of man in Essex ruled homicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The death of a man whose body was found Sunday in Essex has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. 

The body of 23-year-old Cameron James was found Sunday afternoon at the 900 block of Sun Circle Way, police said. The discovery was being investigated as a suspicious death. 

An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled the manner of death a homicide after finding "apparent trauma to the victim's upper body," police said. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call 410-307-2020. Information may also provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.  

First published on January 19, 2023 / 8:09 AM

