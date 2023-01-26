Police make new push to identify people connected to deadly shooting near Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have made public new photos of two people who may be tied to a shooting that injured and killed students at a shopping strip near Edmondson Westside High School in early January, according to authorities.

Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed on Jan. 4. During the shooting, two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were injured, police said.

The group had been in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center during their lunch break.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the photos, according to authorities.

Dorsey family attorney Thiru Vignarajah said the newly released pictures make him feel hopeful.

"This is the kind of opportunity for the community to show that this kind of tragedy is not going to be tolerated, that Deanta's life mattered, that somebody needs to step up and identify these individuals," Vignarajah said.

While detectives are working to solve this case, they're also investigating another shooting that took the life of another 15-year-old student this week—just blocks away from his school.

Family members of the gunshot victim told WJZ the victim is Forest Park High School Student Laron Henderson.

"We were out today in the Howard Park community passing out flyers with the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety on how to report information anonymously or directly to the police department," Baltimore City Councilman for District 8 Kristerfer Burnett said.

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett represents District 8 where both of these young students were killed just weeks apart.

"It never gets easier hearing who these young people were, hearing their dreams, helping their families plan funerals," Burnett said. "The community has to help resolve the violence in Baltimore, we can't do it ourselves as elected officials."

There is an $8,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who knows the identity of one or both of the people in the pictures should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.