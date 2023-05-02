Man suspected of stabbing pregnant wife Annapolis killed by tractor-trailer in Prince George's County
BALTIMORE - A man suspected of stabbing his pregnant wife in Annapolis died after being struck by a tractor-trailer Monday in Prince George's County, police said.
Officers responded to an assault call around 1:47 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis where they found 32-year-old Shaniqua Mitchell with multiple stab wounds.
She was air-lifted to Maryland Shock Trauma where she remains in critical but stable condition.
The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Maurice Mitchell, took off and later died after he was struck by a truck on Route 50 East near Route 193 in Prince George's County.
Troopers said Mitchell walked into traffic when he was struck by the truck.
The crash shut down several lanes for four hours.
Police said the stabbing was a domestic incident.
