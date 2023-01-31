Watch CBS News
Suspect in critical condition after being shot by police in White Marsh

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say
Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say 01:49

BALTIMORE -- A suspect is in critical condition after they were shot by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, police said.

Officers were attempting to arrest two wanted suspects around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road, police said, when the suspect's vehicle allegedly struck a detective's car. 

After the collision, a detective opened fire striking the suspect, according to Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart. 

The two suspects continued to drive until they struck a civilian's car, which is when the two were taken into custody. 

The suspects were identified only as a man and a woman. It is unclear what they were wanted for, and which of the two was shot.

No officers were injured. 

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway, police said. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

