Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man after crash in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in found dead in Essex, Baltimore County Police said.

Previous: Second suspect in Morgan State Homecoming week shooting arrested in Washington, D.C.



Police said Sulman Villalta-Zelaya, 29, has charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Kevin Murcua-Regalado on Sunday, January, 28.

Murcua-Regalado was found unresponsive in a crashed car on Sunday in the 1400 block of Fuselage Avenue with injuries to the upper body, Baltimore County police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.