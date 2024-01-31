Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man after crash in Essex

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in found dead in Essex, Baltimore County Police said.  

Police said Sulman Villalta-Zelaya, 29, has charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Kevin Murcua-Regalado on Sunday, January, 28.

Murcua-Regalado was found unresponsive in a crashed car on Sunday in the 1400 block of Fuselage Avenue with injuries to the upper body, Baltimore County police said.  He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

First published on January 31, 2024 / 2:11 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

