Surplus sunshine across Maryland to end the weekend

After a chilly start Sunday morning with temperatures running in the lower 30s - Gorgeous sunshine will take over today with highs reaching near 60. Overnight temperatures will moderate slightly with temperatures slightly warmer with mid to upper 30s inland to low 40s near the Chesapeake Bay.

Pleasant week ahead-as coastal system stays offshore

Sun and clouds for most of the week ahead with a slight chance for a few showers from Tuesday into Thursday with a storm system well offshore. Models have indicated this system should stay far enough not to bring any major impacts for the week ahead. Temperatures will reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs and lows moderating in the 40s to lower 50s.

Calm and slightly cooler weather into next weekend

Temperatures remain seasonable through the end of the week with slightly cooler readings by next weekend as highs may only reach into the lower 60s. By next weekend the fall leaf colors for Maryland should start to expand into Central and Northeast Maryland with color peaking in Western Maryland.