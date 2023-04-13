Sun's out runs out: Baltimore runners get ready to hit the streets as spring blooms

BALTIMORE -- Running has enormous benefits for a person's overall health, both physical and mental. Many people might already know this because the pandemic led to a spike in the popularity of the sport.

"I truly get that thing about the runner's high," said Baltimore runner Sarah Flores.

Liv Paxton, another runner, said she loves "pushing my body to the limit, and just seeing how far and how fast I can go."

Charm City Run has eight stores across the area, and they're still seeing an influx of runners who need shoes, apparel, accessories, and information about training groups.

"Whether you're a first-timer or working toward your fiftieth marathon, people don't realize how important what you have on is to how successful you are out on the road," Lisa Costello with Charm City Run said.

Their Live Give Run foundation has given back $2 million to local non-profits. And the company has two big races coming up: The St. Michael's Running Festival on May 20 and the Baltimore Women's Classic on June 25.

"When you can start your day or end your day on that note of knowing you did something good for your body," runner Jessi Ceiri said. "I think it's really fulfilling to move through the rest of your day like that."

Runner Cori Michibata said the best part about running is the community.

" I think the running community is just so warm and welcoming," Michibata said.