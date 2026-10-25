Sunny and pleasant fall weather ahead for Maryland

A perfect end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine this afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 60s by late afternoon. Cool again tonight - but not as frosty as the last few mornings - with predawn temperatures mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Plenty of Sunshine for the week ahead

The streak of sunny days will continue through the work week with temperatures near or above seasonable averages as high pressure dominates the Eastern Seaboard with relatively dry conditions and seasonable temperatures for late October. A few days by mid week could dip down into the 60s in the afternoons before warmer temperatures move in by late week. Overnight lows will range from the lower 40s to near 50 along the Bay.

Fall color continues to expand across Maryland. Current weather conditions are extremely supportive of the color change. Moderate fall color is being observed across most of central Maryland and the Baltimore metro.

Pleasant leading up to Halloween in Baltimore

The end of week temperatures could reach into the mid 70s by Friday with a little cooler weather for the weekend with afternoon highs in the 60s. Temperatures for trick or treaters on Saturday should be range in the 50s. The next significant rain chances will likely impact Maryland during the first week of November.