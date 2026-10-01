Summer-like weather across Maryland to end the week

Mostly sunny for today with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s - running about ten degrees above normal for early October.

Summer-like temperatures to end the week

Temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow with some areas reaching to 90 degrees by afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon with a few scattered showers by late afternoon into early evening. An isolated thundershower is even possible as the rain and clouds bring temperatures back down into the low 80s to upper 70s by early evening.

Tracking rain chances for the weekend

A few showers are possible on Saturday, but rain chances should be limited to areas south of Baltimore and in central and southern Eastern Shore communities. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.

Sunday looks like the wetter half of the weekend with a potential wave of low pressure developing along Saturday's cold front (which eventually moves to our south, along with higher rain chances). This could bring a period or two of rain to the area on Sunday, including for the Ravens game against the Titans at M & T Bank Stadium. Rain chances increase as evening approaches.

Check back with the WJZ First Alert Weather forecast for any adjustments as the weekend forecast can still change with it being more than five days away.