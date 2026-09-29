Summer-like heat returns to Maryland late week, weekend rain chances

Gradual clearing on the backside of this weekend's nor'easter will continue to push into Maryland through Wednesday. A taste of summer-like weather is on the way as we enter the first few days of October.

The other big story is potential rain this weekend, but a washout right now is not looking likely.

Improving weather across Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday

Tuesday continues to be a transition day with clouds and limited breaks of sunshine. A slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.

As skies partially clear Tuesday night, many neighborhoods will experience low temperatures dropping into the 50s for comfortable sleeping weather.

Wednesday will feature a blend of clouds and sunshine along with comfortable humidity levels. Highs will approach 80°.

Summer-like warmth begins Wednesday in Baltimore metro

The first day of October will feel more like a summer day than a fall one. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will surge into the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels will be increasing throughout the day, but still bearable. Skies Thursday should stay partly to mostly sunny.

Friday is very warm and noticeably morning muggy with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s. Factor in muggy air and the feels like temperatures will top out near 90°.

Friday night football looks warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. There is the slight chance of a shower or two, but right now they look fairly isolated in coverage and should remain light in intensity.

Rain chances return across Maryland this weekend

A slow-moving cold front will bring showers to the state starting Saturday. The best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours into Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday could be soggy as well with a potential wave of low pressure developing along Saturday's cold front. This could bring a period or two of rain to the area on Sunday, including for the Ravens game against the Titans at M & T Bank Stadium. The exact track of this area of low pressure will be critical in determining the duration and intensity of the rainfall Sunday.

It's still early, but check back to the WJZ First Alert Weather forecast for any adjustments as the weekend forecast can still change with it being more than five days away.

Have a great Tuesday!