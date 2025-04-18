Summer-like feel across parts of Maryland for Easter Weekend

A major warm-up begins today. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s. Saturday's temperatures reach the 80s. While Easter Sunday will be cloudy and cooler, it still looks like a nice day for any outdoor activities.

Get ready for a breezy, warm, and enjoyable Friday with plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We'll see a gusty south wind developing at 10 to 25 mph. If you're headed to the Os game this evening, the weather looks fantastic. 1st pitch at 7:05 pm should be around 70°.

Expect unseasonably mild weather overnight with low temperatures only falling into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will feel like June. With a mostly cloudy sky and a gusty southwest wind, temperatures will surge into the middle to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Expect cooler conditions along and near Chesapeake Bay. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late Saturday or Saturday night, but most of the rain should stay to our north.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and comfortable. Despite the clouds, the weather looks dry to be outside with highs in the middle 70s.

A cold front will cross the area Monday with the chance of some late showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy, warm, and beautiful weather return to the area Tuesday through Thursday of next week.