Summer heat builds across Maryland, few storms this weekend

We have a dry and sunny stretch of weather that will continue through the weekend, but temperatures will turn hot. Humidity levels stay relatively low until Saturday evening when the chance for storms increases.

Summer weather is arriving across Maryland

Summer heat will continue to build across Maryland Thursday into the upcoming weekend. Thursday afternoon will turn hot, but without a ton of humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. The best chance for 90-degree temperatures will be north and west of the Baltimore Beltway.

Friday turns even hotter. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, we'll warm into the lower 90s. Thankfully, humidity levels will continue to stay on the lower end of the scale.

Though, it will start to feel a little muggier this weekend. Plan on a hot and somewhat humid first day of the weekend. The forecast remains dry through most of Saturday - the pick day of the weekend. The humidity will increase Saturday evening ahead of scattered showers and storms, which are possible Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Spotty storm possible Sunday, heat continues

With the faster arrival of showers and storms Saturday evening and Saturday night, Sunday's forecast may not turn out all that wet. A leftover shower or thunderstorm is possible, but this will likely only be the case in a few neighborhoods. We'll continue to monitor the timeline of the weekend cold front, as that will determine when and where the best chance for storms takes place.

Monday and Tuesday's weather looks outstanding with comfortably warm weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.