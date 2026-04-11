Stunning Weather Weekend across Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Expect a quiet weather weekend with temperatures near normal in the afternoons. Much warmer air builds in by the middle of the weekend.

Weekend outlook

A cold front moved through early on Saturday morning, producing a few light showers before daybreak. After the front, high pressure quickly builds in, bringing quiet weather for Saturday and Sunday.

Winds for much of the weekend will be coming from the north, meaning slightly cooler air. Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days but not by much. Afternoon highs this weekend peak in the 60s to low 70s. Thanks to high pressure in control, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds overhead but days stay dry.

It'll be breezy from time to time this weekend, as well.

Warming up

At some point on Sunday, our wind direction will shift. Through the day Saturday, our winds will come from the north. Once winds start to become more southerly, that brings in warmer air.

Sunday night into Monday will be warmer than Saturday night. Monday morning we'll wake up in the 50s. With a breezy southerly wind in play, that afternoon peaks in the upper 70s to low 80s across the board. A few showers are possible in the evening hours Monday.

Winds may not be as strong Tuesday but the direction of the winds - southwesterly - will remain pretty consistent. This continues the flow of warm air into the mid-Atlantic. Tuesday reaches the mid-80s before Wednesday and Thursday surge close to 90°. High temperature records may be broken or tied on either (or both) of those two warmest days.

Friday into the following weekend "cools" back down into the 80s.

Mainly dry days ahead

High pressure keeps our weather dry for the weekend.

A warm front moves through the state Sunday into Monday morning. Later in the day, we could see a few showers but other than that, our rain chance this upcoming week remains low. Each day features a minor chance for showers. Our highest rain chance this week is Friday into the next weekend, when a few storms are also possible.