Watch CBS News
Local News

Students treated at hospital after discharge of pepper spray on Anne Arundel Co. school bus

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Several students were taken to a hospital after pepper spray was discharged Tuesday afternoon on an Anne Arundel County Public School bus.

District officials said a bus carrying about 50 students was on route from Meade Middle School when students sprayed the pepper spray on Route 32 in Ft. Meade.

Two students were identified as the suspects of the pepper spray discharging.

Medical crews were called to evaluate the students exposed to the pepper spray. Several students were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, while the rest of the students were taken home on a replacement bus.

"The school is taking appropriate action regarding the students identified as it relates to the pepper spray discharge," an Anne Arundel County Schools spokesperson said. "The priority this afternoon has been to ensure that students get home and those that need additional evaluation receive it." 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.