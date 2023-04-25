Students treated at hospital after discharge of pepper spray on Anne Arundel Co. school bus

BALTIMORE - Several students were taken to a hospital after pepper spray was discharged Tuesday afternoon on an Anne Arundel County Public School bus.

District officials said a bus carrying about 50 students was on route from Meade Middle School when students sprayed the pepper spray on Route 32 in Ft. Meade.

Two students were identified as the suspects of the pepper spray discharging.

Medical crews were called to evaluate the students exposed to the pepper spray. Several students were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, while the rest of the students were taken home on a replacement bus.

"The school is taking appropriate action regarding the students identified as it relates to the pepper spray discharge," an Anne Arundel County Schools spokesperson said. "The priority this afternoon has been to ensure that students get home and those that need additional evaluation receive it."