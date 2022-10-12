Students briefly evacuated after threat phoned in at Chadwick Elementary School in Woodlawn
BALTIMORE -- Chadwick Elementary School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a threat was called in to the Woodlawn school, Baltimore County Police said.
All of the students were safely evacuated from the school, and a search was conducted for any suspicious packages. None were found, police said, and the students and staff returned to the building shortly after 1 p.m., police said.
