Watch CBS News
Local News

Students briefly evacuated after threat phoned in at Chadwick Elementary School in Woodlawn

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Chadwick Elementary School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a threat was called in to the Woodlawn school, Baltimore County Police said. 

All of the students were safely evacuated from the school, and a search was conducted for any suspicious packages. None were found, police said, and the students and staff returned to the building shortly after 1 p.m., police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 12:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.