Nearly 60 students learn emergency response training at Baltimore's Camp Spark

The Baltimore City Fire Department is sparking interest in firefighting among local students, especially girls.

Nearly 60 students participated in Camp Spark at the Baltimore City Fire Academy on Pulaski Highway this weekend.

Since 2018, the two-day experience has provided young people with hands-on learning, mentorship, and teamwork-building exercises. Participants between the ages of 12 and 16 learned how to use a fire extinguisher, administer CPR, and perform other safety skills.

They also watched firefighters put out a car fire.

Organizers said the camp builds confidence and leadership and inspires the next generation of young women to pursue firefighting.

"Giving them an opportunity to come out, to put their hands on equipment, to use it, to realize it's something they can do," said Mya McConnell, the Deputy Chief for the Baltimore City Fire Department. "That if they wanted to be a firefighter or paramedic or EMT someday, they can do that."

The Baltimore City Fire Department is sparking interest in firefighting among local students, especially girls. CBS News Baltimore

Although Camp Spark is designed to teach girls emergency response training, boys were also invited to participate.