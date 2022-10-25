Watch CBS News
Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. 

A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.

WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

