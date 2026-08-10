Scattered strong storms will impact parts of Maryland early this week

Multiple rounds of storms will impact parts of Maryland this week. Today and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days, due to a greater risk of severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and west of the I-95 corridor until 9 p.m.

🚨 Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Maryland until 9 p.m. A line of severe storms with gusty winds will move through this afternoon, early evening. pic.twitter.com/qgGA3T5FXU — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 10, 2026

You can get an interactive map view of the latest severe weather alerts here.

An initial round of storms impacted parts of northern and northeastern Maryland this morning. Earlier clouds will diminish and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will feel even hotter with the mugginess factored in.

More scattered storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

Another round of storms will impact parts of Maryland

Monday late afternoon and evening is the next time to watch for rough weather across Maryland. A few severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts being the greatest threat. Have, at least, one way to get severe weather alerts.

As storms move through, the evening commute and the BTS concert could be impacted. However, the chance of stormy weather will peak before the start of the concert.

An occasionally stormy weather pattern remains in place across the Mid-Atlantic into mid-week. Clusters of storms will keep developing across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley, then track in the general direction of Maryland.

Storms diminish by midweek

Another round of day-time storms will move through on Tuesday, followed by a third potential round on Wednesday. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day and another is possible on Wednesday due to impacts from storms. Hot and humid conditions will also linger into midweek, before we see a reprieve from the heat and humidity.

Afternoon temperatures will only peak in the low to mid 80s heading into late-week.