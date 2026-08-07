Happy ending: Stolen kitten used in Maryland bank robbery attempt is adopted

A kitten that was stolen from a Maryland pet store and then used as a decoy in an attempted bank robbery has been adopted.

The black and white kitten, named Magnolia, has been welcomed into a forever home "with two loving parents and another young kitten to play with," the pet rescue organization Beltsville Community Cats (BCC) announced Friday.

BCC president Stephanie Stullich reported Magnolia had received 21 adoption applications, which was "no surprise given her incredible story that went viral and even international."

Stullich added, "Once we had Magnolia back safe and sound, her story turned from a potential tragedy into one that entertained millions of people all across the world. Everyone seemed to have a one-liner – from those who claimed that 'Magnolia was the mastermind' behind the attempted robbery to those who responded, 'No,Magnolia is innocent!'"

Magnolia the kitten was successfully adopted after being stolen and used as a decoy in an attempted robbery in Beltsville, Maryland. Beltsville Community Cats

Botched robbery attempt

The attempted robbery happened on July 13. But before that, Magnolia was stolen by a cat-napper from a Pet Supplies Plus store in the Chestnut Hill Shopping Center in Beltsville, Maryland. The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking into the store and moments later was seen leaving the store cradling a kitten.

According to the animal rescue organization Beltsville Community Cats, the man had been scoping out little Magnolia for weeks.

Witnesses said the man ran from the pet store and towards a nearby PNC Bank, where he allegedly tried to use Magnolia as an accessory in his attempted bank robbery. But BCC said the feline-assisted caper didn't work. The suspect didn't get the money and was apprehended by police.

Prince George's County Police confirmed they took a man into custody at the PNC Bank.

BCC works to place many needy kittens

BCC said it receives many calls from local residents asking them to take in kittens. They find the cats in many places, including backyards, behind apartment building dumpsters, and in industrial areas. Left outside, most of them wouldn't survive.

"We also find abandoned cats who clearly want to find their way back to a safe indoor home like they once had," the group said. "Some are sick, some are injured, some are traumatized. All need and deserve love and care."

BCC says it has a network of volunteers "who collectively do our best" to help place available cats.