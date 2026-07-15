Stolen kitten used in Maryland bank robbery attempt: "The only thing she's guilty of is stealing hearts"

A man attempted to rob a Maryland bank with a kitten he is accused of stealing just minutes before.

The cat-napper was captured on surveillance video walking into a Pet Supplies Plus at the Chestnut Hill Shopping Center in Beltsville Monday morning. Moments later he is seen leaving the store, cradling a kitten.

Surveillance video from inside Pet Supplies Plus shows Magnolia's cat-napping Pet Supplies Plus

That kitten was 3-month-old Magnolia, a black and white tuxedo cat who is "sweet, playful and always purring."

According to a worker at Pet Supplies Plus, the man had been scoping out little Magnolia for weeks, eventually stealing an employee's keys to get to her.

Witnesses said the man ran from the pet store and towards a nearby PNC Bank where he allegedly tried to use Magnolia as an accessory in his attempted bank robbery.

Magnolia was stolen from a pet store and used in an attempted bank robbery. Beltsville Community Cats

According to Beltsville Community Cats, the rescue now handling the kitten's adoption, the would-be robber asked the bank manager to hold the kitten while he wrote a note, then handed that note to a teller, demanding cash.

But his feline-assisted caper didn't work; he didn't get the money and was apprehended by police. Prince George's County Police confirmed they took a man into custody at the PNC Bank.

Magnolia was found safe in the bank manager's office.

She is now awaiting adoption with Beltsville Community Cats, where her caretaker said, "the only thing she's guilty of is stealing hearts."