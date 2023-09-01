Watch CBS News
Stolen cars bound for global illicit market intercepted at the Port of Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A dozen stolen cars and a farm combine bound for the global illicit stolen vehicle market were intercepted at the port of Baltimore, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers led a federal, state, and local outbound enforcement operation at the Port of Baltimore last week that netted 12 stolen vehicles and a farm combined valued at nearly $430,000 combined. Operation Terminus also aimed to disrupt criminal networks that trade in stolen vehicles. Last year, Ports of Entry in CBP's Baltimore Field Office combined to intercept 239 outbound stolen vehicles, with a combined value of about $11.5 million, mostly being shipped to West Africa. CBP Photo/Handouts

"Operation Terminus" was a joint operation between federal, state and local agencies, including the FBI, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Baltimore County Police to disrupt "the vast and expansive stolen vehicle criminal networks."

The cars, which ranged from economical sedans to luxury SUVs, were destined to West Africa, while a John Deere combine was heading to South America. 

As provided by the federal agency, here are the vehicles stolen and their value:

  1. 2014 Toyota Camry                                              $10,650
  2. 2020 Toyota Corolla                                             $19,676
  3. 2010 Toyota Camry                                              $8,775
  4. 2010 Toyota RAV4                                                $8,625
  5. 2006 Toyota Matrix                                              $3,125
  6. 2014 John Deere S680 Combine                           $114,000
  7. 2013 Toyota Camry                                              $8,350
  8. 2015 Toyota Camry                                              $13,650
  9. Nissan Kicks                                                           $23,697
  10. 2024 BMW X6                                                       $75,734
  11. 2022 Land Range Rover Sport                              $78,524
  12. 2018 Land Range Rover Sport                              $39,650
  13. 2021 Jeep Compass                                              $23,850

Last year, the CBP said officers at several ports, including in Baltimore, recovered 239 stolen vehicles last year with a combined value of about $11.5 million   

"The success of Operation Terminus isn't measured in the volume of vehicles recovered, but the relationships formed among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies," said Steven Wachstein, CBP's Acting Assistant Area Port Director for Tactical Operations, in a statement. "Operation Terminus brings people, ideas, and solutions together in an effort to disrupt the flow of outbound stolen vehicles."

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

