Vehicle stolen in carjacking pulled from Baltimore's Gwynns Falls, police say

A vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking was pulled from Baltimore's Gwynns Falls on Monday morning, according to police.

The car was the subject of a carjacking Oct. 30 in the 1400 block of West Baltimore Street, said a statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Crews from the fire department deployed equipment to pull the vehicle from the water on Monday morning.

Police said the vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

There have been no arrests in the carjacking, the BPD added.