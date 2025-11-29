At least 4 killed, 10 wounded in shooting at family gathering in Stockton, officials say

At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting during a family gathering in the Northern California city of Stockton Saturday night, authorities said. The suspect remains at large.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, told reporters in a briefing that the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Pacific Time at a banquet hall along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue. She said the victims ranged in age from juveniles to adults.

"In this community, in San Joaquin County, violence of this nature has absolutely no place at any time, shape or form, and children should not be harmed by gun and gang violence," said Ron Freitas, San Joaquin County district attorney.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee wrote in a social media post that "the mass shooting" occurred "at a child's birthday party," but Brent could not confirm the details of the event, only calling it a "family gathering."

"[A] birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives," Lee added.

No arrests have been made, Brent said. And there were no immediate details about the suspect or a possible motive, though Brent said early indications suggest it was targeted. The circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear.

"What happened tonight, again, unacceptable," Mayor Christina Fugazi said. "Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive."

CBS News Sacramento confirmed with St. Joseph that the hospital was placed on lockdown Saturday night after the shooting, in what was likely protocol for a mass casualty incident.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a social media post that Newsom had been briefed on the shooting.

"We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office immediately," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.