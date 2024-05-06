Stevie Wonder, Misty Copeland to address The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University graduates

Stevie Wonder, Misty Copeland to address The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University gradu

BALTIMORE -- Students from The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore are in for a special graduation treat.

Music legend Stevie Wonder and trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland will address graduates at the May 22 commencement ceremonies.

Copeland, the first African American principal dancer in the American Ballet Theater will speak to undergrads at the morning ceremony

Wonder, a 25-time Grammy Award winner will address graduate students in the afternoon ceremony.

Both artists will receive the Institute's highest honor -- the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions.

Wonder will also receive an honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University at the university-wide commencement ceremony the following day.