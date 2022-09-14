Stephen Curry rumored to be nearing $1B deal with Under Armour

BALTIMORE -- NBA star Stephen Curry might be nearing a deal with Under Armour worth more than $1 billion, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

While listing off Curry's numerous accomplishments in a cover-story profile of the two-time regular-season MVP, reporter Matt Sullivan said he has "nearly locked a lifetime contract with Under Armour worth potentially more than $1 billion."

Curry's current deal with the Baltimore-based footwear and clothing company runs through 2024. Sullivan said Curry helped the company "level up into a powerhouse."

Curry has already earned over $254 million over his 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors. In August he agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension.

