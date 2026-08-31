Steamy heat and big storms ahead this week across Maryland

The end of August and the beginning of September will feature plenty of heat and humidity. The toughest heat will begin Thursday and continue through Thursday of this week with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures topping out over 100°.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible, especially Wednesday and Thursday, which have been upgraded to possible First Alert Weather Days for intense heat and humidity along with the potential of powerful storms.

Maryland braces of late season heat wave, big storms

Big heat, big humidity, and big storms are possible this week across Maryland.

Monday will likely be the quietest day in terms of storms. An isolated shower or gusty thunderstorm is possible, but most neighborhoods will stay dry. Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Feels like temperatures Monday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s.

Patchy areas of fog are possible Monday night along with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. Expect lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday the heat and humidity continue to build. Expect a rough afternoon of uncomfortable heat and steamy air. High temperatures will climb into the middle 90s, but given the tropical humidity, feels like temperatures will top out between 100° to 105°. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday. The greatest risk of this happening would be across northern and northeastern Maryland late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

As of this morning, the greatest chance of severe weather this week appears to be sometime on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the timing of the potential severe storms during these days is highly uncertain, but the pattern favors severe storms at some point in time. Please check back to future forecasts for further clarity on the timing of these potential severe storms. One thing for sure is the heat and humidity will continue. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures near or above 100°.

Severe storms during this period may bring damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes, so please have the CBS News App to get any realtime severe weather alerts.

Friday will be a transition day and severe weather cannot be competely ruled out. Highs will top out near 90 with a few leftover strong to severe storms possible, especially south and east of Baltimore City.

Heat eases in Baltimore for Labor Day Weekend

A strong cold front will finally cross the entire state of Maryland by late Friday allowing more comfortable air to arrive from the north and northwest.

A light north to north-northeasterly wind will help squash the real tropical humidity to our south. The lower humidity combined with clouds giving way to sunshine means we have a spectacular Saturday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

The easterly flow may touch of a sprinkle or shower Sunday in a few spots, but overall the day looks good with highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day itself is also looking good with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 80°.

All in all Labor Day Weekend is looking pretty good for any outdoor plans across the state of Maryland!