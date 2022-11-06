State Police helicopter crew rescue an injured hiker in Frederick, Maryland

BALTIMORE-- A Maryland State Police helicopter crew performed an aerial rescue in Frederick Maryland to save an injured hiker Saturday afternoon, police said.

State Police helicopter Trooper 3 responded at 2:30 p.m. to 911 calls from Sugarloaf Mountain, where they found an injured hiker that had been suffering a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain for approximately an hour. As the aerial crew made their way to the scene, emergency crews were able to locate the injured hiker on the grounds, according to a release.

Trooper 3's crew then located the patient and transported them to an area hospital with an MSP rescue technician to provide medical aid during the flight.

State Police have expressed their gratitude to all parties involved, stating, "The rescue was an overwhelming success due to the successful coordination of first responders from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Frederick County Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Department and the advanced life support providers/rescuers from the Montgomery County Fire Department." and ensured their aerial crews across the state are equipped to assist in the most challenging missions they may face.