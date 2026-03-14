MSP warns drivers against holiday impairment as St. Patrick's Day celebrations take place

Maryland State Police (MSP) are increasing patrols throughout the state as St. Patrick's Day celebrations take place.

Drivers are reminded to stay safe, sober, and aware of fellow travelers.

Troopers from all 23 MSP barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will be on the lookout for aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.

So far in 2026, there have been 47 reported crash fatalities, compared to 76 at this time last year.

142 people lose their lives each year due to drug and alcohol-related crashes in Maryland, according to Maryland State Police data.

Drivers should expect to see an increase in patrols, especially on roadways where impaired driving-related crashes are frequent.

To view a full list of checkpoints for planned initiatives, click here.

St. Patrick's Day safety tips

Police encourage those attending celebrations to do the following:

Designate a sober driver before going out and give that person your car keys.

Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive.

Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service.



Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired.

Call 911 if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.

Always buckle up.

Remain alert. Do not text or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.



If you are hosting a St. Patrick's Day event: