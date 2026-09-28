St. Mary's County man gets 50 years in prison for assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting man

A Lexington Park, Maryland, man will serve more than 50 years in prison for assaulting his former girlfriend and shooting her current partner.

The sentence of 32-year-old Charles Henry Thompson was announced on Monday by the State's Attorney's Office for St. Mary's County. Thompson was convicted after a five-day jury trial for the October 2024 assault and shooting, said a release by the State's Attorney's Office.

Thompson was sentenced to 95 years and 6 months in prison, which will result in 50 years and 6 months of active incarceration.

According to the State's Attorney's Office, deputies responded on October 30, 2024 to the area of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park on a report of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived at the location, they learned from witnesses that Thompson and an accomplice had driven to the home where Thompson's former girlfriend and her male companion were spending time. When Thompson got to the home, he allegedly shot, assaulted, and robbed the man.

Officers said during their investigation they learned that during the incident, Thompson had displayed the weapon to his former girlfriend in a threatening manner.

"The Defendant brutally attacked a defenseless man, unprovoked, and mercilessly terrorized him and his ex-girlfriend, leaving them in utter fear for their lives," State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said in a statement. "Domestic violence impacts more people than just those who are in a relationship; its effects extend to family members, friends, and others, creating a rippling effect throughout our community. There is no place in St. Mary's County for such lawlessness."

Thompson was found guilty of two counts of first-degree assault, armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He also faced additional firearm charges, as well as offenses related to theft and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.