Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.
Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.
Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.
Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.