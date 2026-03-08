Spring-like temperatures in Maryland to end the weekend

Happy Sunday Maryland, and welcome to Eastern Daylight Time! We set the clocks forward early this morning at the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Cloud cover started the day today, but slowly sunshine will break through from west to east.

Mild days will start the workweek before a cooldown later on.

Taste of spring

Our warmup really begins on Sunday. Even with cloud cover, we're anticipating a day with highs in the 60s to right around 70 degrees. Even warmer temperatures are possible to the west in the mountains and some areas that border Virginia. Temperatures could get into the low 70s in those parts.

With sunset after 7 p.m. today, many areas will see at least some sunshine before the day is done.

Thanks to Sunday's cold front moving through, temperatures Monday will be similar to what we feel today. More sunshine is expected to start the workweek but behind the front, it stays only around 70 degrees in Baltimore. Again, if you head to the west, warmer temperatures are anticipated: low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will add a couple of degrees to the afternoon high temperatures each day. Low 70s on Tuesday and mid 70s on Wednesday.

Return to reality

Breezy winds pick up on Wednesday and continue through Friday.

A cold front moves through the region Wednesday into Thursday. This front will produce some showers, mainly on Thursday. As cold air fills in, a few snowflakes or a little wintry mix could join the rain showers.

Once we hit our high temperature on Wednesday, temperatures will fall for more than 24 hours. That means that Thursday's high will actually be before the sun comes up and temperatures cool as the day goes on. Wind chills Thursday drop back down into the 30s. By Friday morning, wind chills in some neighborhoods will be in the 20s.

Friday is cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s. We appear to stay with afternoons in the 50s for next weekend as we approach St. Patrick's Day.